BBQ or Fish Fundraiser Dinners June

Gate City Guild will hold a fundraiser from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, June 11 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730. Proceeds go to the Back to School Fundraiser.