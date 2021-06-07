June 8, 2021

  • 82°
Photo courtesy LC-M CISD

MVE announces Student Council Officers

By Van Wade

Published 8:11 am Monday, June 7, 2021

Mauriceville Elementary announced the Student Council Officers for the 2021-2022 school year.  They are: President – Brooklyn Childress, Vice President – Jude Abrego, Secretary – Victoria Rodriguez, Treasurer – Brylie Jones, Historian – Gracelyn Davis, Parliamentarian – Mary Leffew, Head Senator – Noah West, and Senators – Karah Frederick, Cameron Knott, and Drake Pond.

