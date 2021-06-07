MVE announces Student Council Officers
Mauriceville Elementary announced the Student Council Officers for the 2021-2022 school year. They are: President – Brooklyn Childress, Vice President – Jude Abrego, Secretary – Victoria Rodriguez, Treasurer – Brylie Jones, Historian – Gracelyn Davis, Parliamentarian – Mary Leffew, Head Senator – Noah West, and Senators – Karah Frederick, Cameron Knott, and Drake Pond.
You Might Like
Texas gas prices fall week over week, see what that means going forward
The U.S. is entering its fourth straight week with the national average above the key $3 per gallon level. While... read more