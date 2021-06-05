Fundraiser started for Oscar LeBlanc

A beloved business owner is facing mounting medical bills after being robbed and shot on May 13.

A GoFundMe account has been started by his daughter to help with the expenses as he has had six surgeries since the attack.

LeBlanc, beloved owner of Bluebird Fish Camp, helpful hand to anyone in Orange, and everybody’s friend, was attacked outside of his home, where he sustained multiple gunshots to the torso, face, legs, and hand. He was air lifted to Houston where he received multiple lifesaving surgeries. Dad will have a long road to recovery with numerous reconstructive surgeries to his vocal cords, thyroid, and esophagus, along with months of physical therapy and rehabilitation.

We are reaching out to our friends, family and this community for any support you can give. We ask that you would continue to pray for dad as he heals from the traumatic experience, and keep my mother and family in your prayers too, according to the site.

The goal is $5,000 and at press time over $2,300 had been raised in three days.

A press release from Orange Police Department at the time of the incident asked anyone that lives or has a business around Lincoln Dr. to check their security cameras for anything suspicious between 12 a.m. (midnight) and 1:30 a.m. on May 13, 2021. Contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or 409-883-1095 if anything is located. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or the P3 app.

To make a donation to the GoFundMe account, visit https://gofund.me/e7a60e8d