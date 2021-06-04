June 4, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:39 am Friday, June 4, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 3, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in fatality at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes
  • Damaged property at the 1800 block of Dupont Drive
  • Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Green Ave and 10th Street
  • Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

