Orange Police Beat 5.28 – 5.31.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 28 – May 31, 2021:
Friday, May 28
- Sexual offense reported
- Warrant at Farm to Market Road 105 and Woodcock
- Abandon vehicle at Womack near Farm to Market Road 1078
- Theft at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Warrant service at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4200 block of 27th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Green Ave
- Threats at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Drive
Saturday, May 29
- Warrant at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Warrant at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and Green
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault at the 200 block of Schley Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Main Ave
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Warrant at the 1700 block of Scholars
Sunday, May 30
- Disorderly conduct at the 200 block of Cherry Ave
- Assault at the 400 block of Dewey Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Dewey Ave
- Weapons offense at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos
- Warrant at 29th and West Park
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
- Abandon vehicle at the 4300 block of Meeks Drive
- Warrant at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane
- Runaway juvenile at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
Monday, May 31
- Warrant at the 7300 block of State Hwy. 87
- Robbery at the 1100 block of Burton Ave
- Robbery at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Deceased body identified
VIDOR— A body found Wednesday morning in Vidor has been identified as Allen Laden, 27, of Vidor. Officials are waiting... read more