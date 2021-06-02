Community Briefs 6.2.21

OUTDOOR Music Ministry

OUTDOOR Music Ministry continues every Sunday evening in June 2021 in Honor of the Late/Pastor Agnes Ceaser Legacy at 2133 Simmons Drive in Orange. Bring your family, friends and lawn chair and enjoy the Healing Sounds from Heaven OUTDOORS. Day and time are subject to change based on weather conditions. Contact Secretary/Minister of Music Doris Ceaser for more details 337-912-5235

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Family Worship Center located at 2300 41st Street (Old Bancroft School) in Orange, Texas. Enter on right side of building by Wells of Agape sign. (room 35) Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Where it says “write a note” type who is taking the class and what class it is. example. John Smith, November Parenting class so we’ll know it’s not a donation. Childcare is not provided.

Anger Management Classes

Wells of Agape is holding Anger Management Classes start from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at Family Worship Center located at 2300 41st Street (Old Bancroft School) in Orange, Texas. Enter on right side of building by Wells of agape sign. (room 35). Go to www.wellsofagape.org click on classes and services, then Anger Management to register. You can pay with the donate button. It is $40 per person (non-refundable). Where it says “write a note” just type the names of who you are paying for and Anger Management class so we will know it is not a donation. You should do this before 1st class. You must attend all 3 classes to receive a certificate of completion.

Blood Drive

LifeShare will hold a Blood Drive at Faith United Methodist Church from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday June 13 at 8608 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Orange in the Youth Classroom. Your blood donation will go to someone battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery r suffering through a traumatic accident. Donate and receive a LifeShare T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, cContact Ina Hansin aiilh@aol.com or 409-656-5122.

Depot Day rescheduled

Mark your family’s calendar for the rescheduled Depot Day Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fun rides, food, vendors and tours of the depot. Brand new model train will be running around the wall. A must see! Free entry and drawings for prizes.

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Breakfast Connection at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at Shangri La located at 2111 West Park in Orange.

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on June 17. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Food Safety Conference

Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.

Vendors needed

CASA is hosting a free family fun day on June 26, 2021, at Claiborne Park in Vidor and is need of vendors to help make it a great day of fun and activities for our local families and children! If your company or group is interested in joining the fun and providing a family-fun activity or snacks or drinks, please fill out the attached form and return to hnwatkins@casasnr.org. If you would like to help but cannot commit to providing an activity, we are also seeking sponsors for the following:

Bounce House/Slide – $250

Inflatable Slide – $295

Obstacle Course – $395

Restaurant & Hospitality Industry Job Fair

Job seekers are invited to a hospitality industry job fair on Tuesday, June 8th as the Sabine Area Restaurant Association, in collaboration with the Texas Restaurant Association, brings together employers in the restaurant and service sectors for a hiring event. The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the MCM Elegante Hotel, 2355 Interstate 10 in Beaumont, Texas. The job fair is free and open to the public.

Lions Club Charity Carnival

Save the dates for this year’s Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival to be held June 16 -June 19, June 23 – June 26, and June 30 – July 3. Times to be announced.

Dance

VFW Post #2775 is holding a dance, open to the public, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on June 12, 2021, at the VFW Hall on North Hwy. 87 in Orange. Britt Goodwin will perform.