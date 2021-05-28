May 28, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.27.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:53 am Friday, May 28, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 27, 2021:

  • Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Warrant service at the 100 block of Strickland Drive
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Warrant at the 200 block of Border
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Church Street
  • Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

