May 26, 2021

Photo courtesy WOCCISD

Sorority donates books to WOCCISD

By Van Wade

Published 8:51 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The Epsilon Lambda Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. donated boxes of books to the West Orange-Cove CISD’s Read and Roll Bus book campaign. Dr. Alicia Sigee, WOCCISD Director of Student Services, is the program director and looks forward to sharing the donated books with students this summer. The program works in conjunction with the WOCCISD Child Nutrition Department to provide meals and reading opportunities to students during the summer months.

Pictured from left to right: Christina Anderson, Dr. Alicia Sigee, Linda Lee

 

