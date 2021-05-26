Orangefield names Athletes of the Year
Orangefield High School recently named their Female and Male Athletes of the Year.
Bailee South is the Female Athlete of the Year. There was a three-way tie for Male Athlete of the Year among Bryce Bergeron, Grant Metts and Tyler Washington.
Congrats to all!
You Might Like
Dallas, Cardinal teammates land on All-SLC unit
FRISCO, Texas – Lamar University placed six student-athletes in seven spots on the 2021 All-Southland Conference baseball teams, including former... read more