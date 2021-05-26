May 26, 2021

Photo courtesy OFISD

Orangefield names Athletes of the Year

By Van Wade

Published 1:16 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Orangefield High School recently named their Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

Bailee South is the Female Athlete of the Year. There was a three-way tie for Male Athlete of the Year among Bryce Bergeron, Grant Metts and Tyler Washington.

Congrats to all!

