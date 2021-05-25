Orange County marriage licenses issued 5.17-5.21.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of May 17 – May 21, 2021:

Ryan Nicholson and Anna Myrick

Marco Resendiz and Reagan Stanfield

John Klinkhammer and Savannah Broussard

Joe Holland and Kimberly Zurawski

Sergio Garza and Nancy Blanchard

Brady Holcombe and Morgan Jowers

Shawn Adams and Veronica Stone

John Ware and Kristen McCaskill

Jaykob Riojas and Crystal Davila

Jose Villanueva and Myisha Thomas

Sergio Chicas and Eva Boudreaux

Nathan Rochester and Cheyenne VonderHeyden

Jarrot Griffis and Sarday Holness