Bobcats have Regional Semifinal date set with Rusk

The Orangefield Bobcats have their Class 4A Region III Regional Semifinal matchup set with the Rusk Eagles this week.

It will be a one-gamer at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sam Houston State University.

The District 22-4A champion Bobcats (23-7-2) downed Hardin-Jefferson 3-2 and 2-1 in the regional quarterfinals while the 17-4A champion Eagles (25-7) downed China Spring 3-1 in 13 innings.

The Orangefield-Rusk winner will face either Lufkin Hudson (27-10) or Bellville (26-8-1) in the Regional Finals.