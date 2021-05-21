Items stolen in Orange recovered in Winnie

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that at approximately 7:40 a.m., on Thursday, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 10 near Farm to Market Road 1410 for a possible theft in progress.

A TxDOT worker observed a suspicious vehicle towing a flatbed trailer with a welder/generator near their property and notified the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies quickly located the Chevrolet pickup truck and trailer and a traffic stop was initiated but the driver, later identified as Sherees Franklin, 40, from Texas City, Texas failed to stop, and fled from deputies and Texas DPS – State Troopers. A tire deflation device was successfully deployed and Franklin was taken into custody.

Additional deputies along Interstate 10 near Farm to Market Road 1410 in Winnie, located a stolen box trailer and arrested William Day, 21, from Hitchcock, Texas, for being in possession of the stolen trailer.

Deputies also located a stolen mini-excavator in the woods on Interstate 10 near Farm to Market Road 1410 and silver box trailer near Liberty Wallisville Road. An investigation revealed that the pickup truck, flatbed trailer, two box trailers, generator and excavator had all just been stolen from business in Orange, Texas.

The stolen items were recovered and released back to their rightful owners.

Franklin was arrested for the following offenses:

• Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – State Jail Felony

• Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle – State Jail Felony

• Theft of Property – >=$30,000<$150,000 – 3rd Degree Felony

Day was arrested for the following offenses:

• Theft of Property – >=$2,500<$30K –State Jail Felony.