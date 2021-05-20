Pine Forest woman arrested for possession

On Thursday, May 20, 2021 Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, along with the Orange County S.W.A.T. Team, the Vidor Police Department, and the Pct. 4 Constables Office, executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant for a residence located at 195 Nagel Drive in Pine Forest, Orange County, Texas. During the search, Detectives located approximately 36 grams of methamphetamine, 13 different types of pills, and numerous sets of digital scales, packaging material, glass pipes, and a .22 caliber handgun.

A 55 year old white female, identified as Christine Maginot Duncan, was arrested on scene for:

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4 grams < 200 grams – (2nd Degree Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 < 1 gram – (State Jail Felony)

This was a lengthy investigation conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division regarding distribution of methamphetamine from Duncan’s residence along with her business, Gold Diggers Game Room, located in Mauriceville, Texas, and for illegal gambling.