May 19, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 5.12-5.18.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from May 12 – May 18, 2021:

Wednesday, May 12

  • Theft at the 300 block of Beach Street
  • Assist other agency at Gateway
  • Burglary at the 2000 block of Main Street
  • Assist other agency at the 1400 block of Orange Street

Thursday, May 13

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1300 block of Main Street

Saturday, May 15

  • Damaged property at the 1100 block of West Circuit
  • Warrant service at the 1000 block of Main Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of East Freeway
  • Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street
  • Sexual assault reported in the Vidor area

Monday, May 17

  • Assist other agency at the 400 block of Main Street
  • Neglect child at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Missing person at the 700 block of Alamo Street

Tuesday, May 18

  • Warrant service at Courtland and Main
  • Assist other agency at Interstate 10 westbound
  • Public intoxication at the 600 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

