Jobs for Veterans
JOBS for Veterans – Thank you for your service. BPS will be hosting an informational employment summit for veterans – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard in the Heavy Industrial Industry at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 N. 16th Street in Orange.
