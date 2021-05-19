Free Meals for Children WOCCISD
Weather permitting, curbside meals will be available at West Orange-Stark Middle School from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday and Friday of this week. Beginning tomorrow, buses will also be delivering meals at the normal bus stops from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.
You Might Like
Boudreaux, Cooper Mr. and Miss BCHS; Riley Educator of the Year
Bridge City High School recently announced Miss BCHS Waverlee Cooper, Mr. BCHS Grant Boudreaux and Educator of the Year Mrs.... read more