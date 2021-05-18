LDWF Agents Rescue 110 People Monday In Southeast Lake Charles
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents rescued 110 people Monday night, including seven with physical limitations, from flooded residences in southeast Lake Charles.
The children and adults, along with 15 dogs and cats, were brought to high ground where family members were waiting or they were shuttled to a nearby shelter, according to the LDWF.
The rescues, involving 11 agents with vessels, were conducted from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 17 as long periods of heavy rains resulted in flooding in Lake Charles.
LDWF is the lead search and rescue agency in the state under the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness emergency support function framework.
