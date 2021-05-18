Imogene Brown

A graveside service for Imogene “Jean” Brown, 91, will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Ajax Cemetery in Ajax, Louisiana with Brother Brian Jennings, pastor of Bethel Congregational Methodist Church, officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the cemetery prior to service. Services under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, Coushatta, Louisiana. Imogene died peacefully in her sleep at Brookdale Memory Care in Tyler, Texas after a battle with heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

Imogene was born on March 7, 1930 in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana as daughter of Bill and Bernice Coats. She was preceded in death by her parents, and Sebe Brown, to whom she was married to for over sixty years. They lived their married life in the Beaumont and Orange area. Jean worked as a bookkeeper for a flooring company and bookkeeper/receptionist for two dental offices in Orange before her retirement.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings; Bill Coats, Douglas Coats, Frances Wilson, Patricia Moore, and Johnny Coats. She is survived by her sisters Ella Sanders and husband Steve Sanders of Beaumont, Texas; Gladys Thompson and husband Don Thompson of Lindale, Texas; Nelda Reynolds; numerous nieces and nephews; and was a great aunt to many more. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

Pallbearers will be Steve Brown, Anthony Brown, Mitch Dodson, Johnny Coats Jr., Steve Sanders, and Don Thompson.

Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home

Coushatta, LA