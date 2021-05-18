Crime Stoppers of SE Texas Names New Campus Coordinator

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas has employed Jeremy Raley as their new Administrator / Campus Coordinator for the Campus Crime Stopper programs, effective May 17, 2021. This newly created position will greatly enhance all school programs and allow Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas the opportunity to create additional information and programs specific to teens and school environments.

Jeremy is a resident of Vidor, where he was reared and educated in the Vidor Independent School District, graduating from Vidor High School. He and his wife, Jessica, have 2 children who are in elementary school in Vidor. Jeremy is a graduate of Leadership Southeast Texas and Leadership Beaumont. Jeremy attended Lamar Institute of Technology and Kilgore College, completing the courses for Corrections Officer and the Police Academy, where he received the ‘Director’s Award for Excellence.’ He was commissioned in 1997 as a Corrections Officer and in 2003 as a Texas Peace Officer. Most recently, Jeremy was employed by the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, where he was the Director of Membership Development. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas, where he served as Second Vice-Chair.

Lee Wheeler, Chairman of Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas stated, “We have known from the inception of the Campus programs, that we would need a full-time coordinator. And when we posted the opening for the position, Jeremy applied, and was the perfect candidate for the position.” Lee continued, “With his experience in law enforcement, being a life-long resident of Southeast Texas and knowing the workings of Crime Stoppers, it was a perfect fit, and we couldn’t be more pleased and excited about what Jeremy will be able to do with our Campus Crime Stopper Programs.”

Campus Crime Stoppers are currently affiliated with 15 high schools in Jefferson, Orange and Hardin counties, with numerous campuses having created Campus Crime Stopper Clubs to aid in getting information to their individual schools and students. For additional information on Crime Stoppers and the Campus Programs, and to inquire about available partnerships, visit 833tips.com.