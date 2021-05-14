John Philip Sudigala, 77, of Orange, Texas went to be with Jesus on May 9, 2021 at 7:45pm from his home in Orange, TX after battling a long illness. John was born in Manhattan and raised in Baldwin, New York. He graduated from University of Illinois with a B.A in History. John was part of the NROTC program in college and went on to realize his childhood dream of becoming a U.S. Naval Officer.

John proudly served in the U.S Navy from 1963 to 1975. He served as a Damage Control Assistant Officer aboard the USS Mahnomen County, an Engineering Officer aboard the USS Churchill County, a Materials Officers in Amphibious Squadron 11, and Force Historian Officer for U.S Naval Forces, Vietnam. He served several tours of duty in Vietnam as well. His Naval duties first brought him into port in Orange in 1969, and ultimately resulted in John calling Orange home for the next 52 years.

John had a well-respected 30-year career with Exxon-Mobil at the refinery in Beaumont where he worked diligently in a number of positions including maintenance planning, turn-around planning, and hazardous waste management. John’s work ethic, drive, and loyalty are qualities he demonstrated to his family, his employer and in every facet of his life.

John faithfully served the Lord and his community at North Orange Baptist Church for 35 years and at First Baptist Church of Orange for 9 years. He was very fond of serving the church seniors and visiting and helping the elderly. He also taught many Sunday school classes and assisted with church food bank operations and landscape maintenance.

John’s hobbies included running (heat and humidity never stopped him), chess, crossword puzzles, reading, and extremely competitive cribbage. John was a history buff with a remarkable ability to remember historical facts, scientific facts, dates, stories, and everything except song lyrics.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Alexander Sudigala and Ann Marie Sudigala. Those left to cherish his memory and retell all his funny stories are daughters Sandra Kristina Moffett, Kristin Webster and husband Tom; sister, Diane Robbins and husband Jim; brother, Steven Sudigala; sister, Linda Baldwin; brother, Andrew Sudigala and wife Billie; grandchildren, Johnathan Moffett, Joshua Moffett, Katelyn Webster, Nicholas Webster, and Jenna Webster; four great grandchildren; and best friend Judy Day.

A Memorial Service will be held for John on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7pm at First Baptist Church of Orange at 7637 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Orange, TX 77632. Guests are welcome to arrive at 6pm for an informal reception. Brother Barry Bradley will be officiating the service. To extend on-line condolences to John’s family or share a memory or story, please visit the Simple Tributes by Claybar Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/124073798994010/photos/a.160488145352575/622732915794760/.