Wynona Nance, 83, of Cypress, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Cypress.

Graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Strong Cemetery in Huxley with Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiating.

Born October 23, 1937, in Shelbyville, Wynona is the daughter of John Dewey Miller and Alice Mae Goings Miller. She worked as a florist and was also a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. Wynona was a member of Order of Eastern Star and Past President for SCA Thrift and Gift Shop. She was also a member of First Baptist Church in Orange.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Groleau, John Nance, Eugene Nance II and wife Starla; grandchildren, Angela, Jessica, Ericka, John II, Tyler, and Logan; great grandchildren, Alice, Elizabeth, Felicity, Huxleigh, Kolton, Tyler Jr., Grayson, and Bryce; sisters, Wilda Beth Varney and Glenda Faye Jeffcoat; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lee Nance; father, John Dewey Miller and Alice Mae Goings Miller; and son-in-law, Pepper Dan Groleau.

