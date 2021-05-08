Diocese of Beaumont announces new Superintendent of Catholic Schools

Dr. Felicia Kane Nichols will join the Diocese of Beaumont as Superintendent of Catholic Schools on June 7. Current Superintendent Marcia Stevens is retiring June 30 after almost 10 years in that position.

Dr. Nichols has 23 years of experience in education as a Catholic school Principal, Educational Diagnostician and Classroom Teacher. She has served in elementary, middle and high schools in public, private, urban, and rural schools and has led two Catholic schools in Houston as Principal.

She holds a doctorate in Leadership Studies from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio; master’s degrees in Educational Leadership from Lamar University and Educational Psychology/Special Education from The University of Houston; and a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with specializations in Early Childhood Education and English from The University of Houston. She is a published researcher and international conference presenter on the topics of servant-leadership and teacher job satisfaction.

As a servant-leader, Dr. Nichols is passionate about sharing her knowledge and experiences with an emphasis on faith formation, community service and academic excellence.

She has been married to her husband for 27 years and has three children. She is a parishioner at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Humble where she has served as a religious education teacher. She also served as a religious education teacher and Vice Grand Lady of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.

Dr. Nichols said she is both humbled and honored to serve the learning communities in the Diocese of Beaumont and to support the schools as they reach their full potential in becoming the premier choice for education in Beaumont and the surrounding areas.