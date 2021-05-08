Applications available for City of Orange HOT Tax Funds

The City of Orange Hotel/Motel Tax committee has released applications for non-profit entities within the City of Orange to apply for a portion of the City’s Hotel/Motel Tax funds. Any 501 (C) organization in the City of Orange that attracts visitors to the City of Orange, Texas can submit applications to the committee. Under Section 351.101 (b) of the Texas Tax Code, revenue from the municipal hotel occupancy tax may be used ONLY to promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry.

Through the Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant Program, qualified events are able to apply for funds from the City of Orange. The mission of the Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant Program is to provide funds to directly enhance and promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry by applying to one of the following seven statutorily provided categories:

Funding, improvement, or maintenance of a convention center or visitor information center. Paying the administrative costs for facilitating convention registration. Advertising, solicitations, and promotions that attract tourist and convention delegates to the City or its vicinity. Expenditures that promote arts. Funding historical restoration or preservation programs. Funding costs in certain counties to hold sporting events that substantially increase hotel activities. Signage directing tourists to sights and attractions that are visited frequently by hotel guests in the municipality.

The application and guidelines are available on the City of Orange website at www.orangetexas.net . Applications will be accepted May 10, 2021 through July 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. Applied funds must be for activities occurring October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

Applications may be submitted via email to ldallas@orangetexasgov.us or delivered by mail or in person to City Hall, 812 N. 16th Street, Orange, Texas 77630, Attention: Leigh Anne Dallas.

For additional information, please contact Leigh Anne Dallas at 409-221-3325 or by email at

ldallas@orangetexasgov.us.