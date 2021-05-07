Orange Police Beat 5.6.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 6, 2021:
- Disturbance at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Warrant other county at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 2300 block of Maxwell Circle
- Burglary at the 1900 block of International
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Guy Lane
- Warrant service at the 1300 block of Dupont Drive
- Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
