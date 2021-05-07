May 7, 2021

HEB Tournament of Champions awards Orangefield ISD

By Van Wade

The HEB Tournament of Champions awarded Orangefield ISD $3,398.40 to purchase digital microscopes for Orangefield High School. OISD is grateful for the continued support of HEB and their commitment to education. Pictured below are Sunshine Copeland, OISD District Librarian/Grant Writer and Rea Wrinkle, OHS Principal.

