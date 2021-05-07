Hawks topple Bears to win bidistrict series

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Hardin-Jefferson Hawks downed the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears 6-1 at Don Gibbens Field in Game Two Friday night to capture their Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff series in two games.

The District 22-4A champion Hawks (22-7-1) won Game One Thursday 7-2 as the Bears wrap up their season 13-16.

The Hawks finished with eight hits while the Bears had five.

Landon McLeod had a big night for the Hawks as he finished with three hits and four runs batted in. Hunter Fontenot had two hits for H-J while Jacob Weldon drove in a run.

Zach McNeil had two hits for the Bears while Dean Reynolds drove in the lone Bear run.

Reid Peco worked all seven innings for the Bears and he finished with four strikeouts.