May 6, 2021

Vidor’s Stephenson leaps to State silver medal in high jump

By Van Wade

Published 10:57 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

Vidor freshman standout high jumper Raegan Stephenson earned the Silver Medal at the Class 4A Track & Field State Championships Thursday morning at the University of Texas by leaping 5 feet, 4 inches.

She was second behind Nevada Community’s Brenna Bottoms, who won gold with a 5-5 effort. Port Isabel’s Madison Ramos earned the bronze medal with a 5-4 effort but Stephenson notched the silver due to fewer misses.

