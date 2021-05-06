NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m.
Weather
Friday and Saturday will be dry with near normal temperatures.
Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday, and continues for much of next week. One to three inches of rain is expected.
No widespread severe weather outbreak is forecast, but you can not rule out a strong thunderstorm capable of damaging winds or hail.
