Four MVE students on kill list

Press release from LCMCISD

While doing regular maintenance along Highway 62, the Mauriceville Utility District found a kill list off of school property and turned it over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, who then notified the District. The list contains the names of four Mauriceville Elementary students.

The District’s Threat Assessment Team is investigating the incident, as is the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Parents of the students on the list have been contacted.

The student who wrote the list has been identified and the Student Code of Conduct will be followed in dealing with this incident.

The LCM School District takes threats to student safety seriously and thanks the Mauriceville Utility District for bringing this to the attention of the District and the Sheriff’s Department.