Jefferson County Woman Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Nederland woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

Keri Colleen Beck, 49, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 19, 2020, the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at Beck’s Nederland residence and found approximately one pound of methamphetamine. Beck also possessed an assortment of drug trafficking paraphernalia including resealable bags and digital scales. Beck was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with drug trafficking violations.

“Cases like this that partner local and federal law enforcement resources significantly interrupt the destructive flow of methamphetamine into our local communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

This case was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.