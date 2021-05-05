Community Briefs 5.5.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Pfizer Vaccine

Travel-Vax is returning to distribute another round of vaccination for COVID-19. If you won’t do it for you, do it for the ones you love. Get Vaccinated. Monday, May 10 beginning at 12:00 noon at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace located at 1911 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas. Call the church office at (409) 883-8631 press ext# 3 to have your name placed on the manifest.

National Day of Prayer – Orange

Orange County will host National Day of Prayer at Noon on May 6 on the steps on the Orange County Courthouse.

National Day of Prayer – Vidor

Please join the Vidor Chamber of Commerce for the National Day of Prayer on May 6 at 6 p.m. on the steps of Vidor City Hall 1395 North Main Street as we pray for our Country, State, City and its leadership as well as the businesses and people of this great nation.

Breakfast Connection

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Breakfast Connections at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, May 13 hosted by Bridge City Bank, Orange located at 57 Strickland. in Orange.

Dance

VFW Post #2775 is holding a dance, open to the public, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. on June 12, 2021, at the VFW Hall on North Hwy. 87 in Orange. Britt Goodwin will perform.

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes (on Mondays) starting on May 3rd through May 24th and the last one on, Tuesday, May 25th and will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Neighborhood Facilities Building at 303 North 8th St, Orange (By the Orange Police Department). To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

Almost Summer Garage Sale

The VFW AUX 2775 Almost Summer Garage Sale will be held in the VFW Hall at 5303 N. 16th St on Saturday May 22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost per table is $15. If you are setting up with clothes racks or tent frames the space and table will be $20. Parking lot spaces can be made available cost depends on amount of space needed. The venders will be able to set up on Friday May 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Early registration guarantees you a spot. Registration forms available at https://www.orangeleader.com/2021/04/12/almost-summer-garage-sale/

Getting Better Grief Group

Best Hospice Care of Texas hosts Getting Better Grief Group Orange every Thursday from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. through May 27, 2021 at Orange Train Depot located at 1210 West Green Ave in Orange or via Zoom. Register with Zoom in advance at https://bit.ly/2XSGiL2 Licensed Professional Counselor Chuck Olliff will lead the group. For more information call 409-813-1116 or email chuck@chuckolliff.com

The Storm Expo

Heritage House of Orange County will host The Storm Expo from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at 905 Division Ave. in Orange. This is a fundraiser for Heritage House focusing on educating the community in preparing for hurricane season. The event is free.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.