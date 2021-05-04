OF students compete at UIL Academic Meet
On Saturday, May 1st two students from Orangefield High School competed in the Conference 4-A State UIL Academic Meet. Bella Morgan competed in Headline Writing (Sponsor Rachel Taylor) and Jezlyn Matlock placed 4th in Computer Applications (Sponsor Misty Bellard).
