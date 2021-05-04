Convicted Felon “Dollar Bill” Sentenced for Shooting Drug Customer Twice Over Drug Debt

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

Rustin Chase McKinsey, also known as “Dollar Bill,” 35, pleaded guilty on Jan. 6, 2021, to discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. McKinsey was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

“Felons who possess firearms, and certainly those who use firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking or violent crimes, are among the most dangerous members of our society,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “These criminals will learn the hard way that violent drug trafficking will be met with swift and decisive action by law enforcement.”

According to information presented in court, on Sep. 4, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to a residence on Taylor Street in Beaumont, Texas in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim laying on the front porch of the residence with a towel wrapped around a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim’s roommate told officers he awoke to an argument between McKinsey and the victim, and he observed McKinsey fire two shots at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim stated that he owed money to McKinsey for methamphetamine that McKinsey sold him.

On Oct. 9, 2020, law enforcement officers responded again to the same residence in reference to another shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered the same victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. A single spent .22 caliber shell casing was discovered at the scene. The victim stated that McKinsey shot him again over the same drug debt that was owed. Officers then immediately headed to McKinsey’s residence, ultimately finding McKinsey hiding in a car across the street. McKinsey admitted to officers that he had shot the victim on both occasions over a drug debt.

McKinsey is a convicted felon having previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson County, Texas, on Dec. 18, 2017. As a convicted felon, McKinsey is prohibited by federal law of owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

This case is being investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Quinn.