Travel-Vax is returning to distribute another round of vaccination for COVID-19. If you won’t do it for you, do it for the ones you love. Get Vaccinated. Monday, May 10 beginning at 12:00 noon at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace located at 1911 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas. Call the church office at (409) 883-8631 press ext# 3 to have your name placed on the manifest.