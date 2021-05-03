NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4 pm
Weather
We are expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to move across east Texas and central Louisiana tomorrow morning and afternoon.
It will begin in east Texas between 6 and 10 am, and begin in central Louisiana between 10 am and 2 pm.
Large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado are all possible.
Currently, the threat is less along the I-10 corridor of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.
Stay tuned for updates on this potential severe weather system.
You Might Like
National Day of Prayer – Vidor
Please join the Vidor Chamber of Commerce for the National Day of Prayer on May 6 at 6 p.m. on... read more