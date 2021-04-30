Orange Police Beat 4.29.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 29, 2021:
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Cordrey Ave
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1600 block of Englewood Drive
- Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9300 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Perjury at the 800 block of Division
- Theft at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Evading detention at the 1100 block of Rein Ave
- Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Public assistance at the 878 mile marker of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
