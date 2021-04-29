TSTA members’ efforts to get federal stimulus funds to districts starting to pay off for school children

Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina released the following statement:

The Texas State Teachers Association is pleased that our members’ demands are beginning to pay off for Texas school children and applaud state officials for releasing $11.2 billion of the federal stimulus money earmarked for public education in Texas. Now, we urge the state to consult with educators and do whatever is necessary to free up the remainder of the stimulus money that the federal government has allocated to Texas schools and release it to school districts. The total was $17.9 billion.

TSTA also will closely monitor the remainder of the Legislature’s budget-setting process to ensure that there will be absolutely no reduction in state funding to public education to offset even part of these federal funds.

Our school districts need this additional funding to operate safely during the remainder of this health emergency and recoup some of their extra pandemic-driven expenses.