Orange Police Beat 4.28.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 28, 2021:
- Found property at the 2200 bock of State Hwy. 62
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Driving with invalid license near South Lutcher at Naquin
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 2800 block of Enner Road
- Warrant service at the 3100 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
