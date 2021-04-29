April 29, 2021

Arrest made in capital murder case

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:40 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

On April 29, 2021 Orange Police Department detectives with the assistances from Beaumont Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant for Manka Melson for the January 23, 2021 homicides of Aaliyah Gradnigo and Thalamus Livings.

Melson was taken into custody in Jefferson County without incident.

 

