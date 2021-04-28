April 28, 2021

Early Voting Totals 4.27.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:20 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Municipal Election

Early Voting Totals by location for the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election

 

Orange – 315

Expo – 11

Bridge City – 156

Vidor – 121

City of West Orange – 49

TOTAL IN PERSON- 652

Mail – 4

WO Mail – 0

TOTAL – 656

Military – 0

Out of Country – 0

GRAND TOTAL FOR DAY— 656

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE — 2838

Municipal EV Totals By Location 04.27.2021

