Early Voting Totals 4.27.21
Municipal Election
Early Voting Totals by location for the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election
Orange – 315
Expo – 11
Bridge City – 156
Vidor – 121
City of West Orange – 49
TOTAL IN PERSON- 652
Mail – 4
WO Mail – 0
TOTAL – 656
Military – 0
Out of Country – 0
GRAND TOTAL FOR DAY— 656
GRAND TOTAL TO DATE — 2838
