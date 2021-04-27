Orange County marriage licenses issued 4.19 – 4.23.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of April 19 – April 23, 2021:
Marion Standley and Karen Runyon
Taylor Fairchild and Shelby Lilyquist
Wesley Frillou and Abigail Faulk
Daniel Sawyer and Jenifer Monroe
Shon Landry and Becka Boggan
Michael White and Brittney Thibodeaux
Brandon Scoggin and Chole Oldbury
Omid Malek and Layken White
Juan Chinchilla-Santos and Karen Valencia-Ramirez
James Sabado and Joanna Kaempfer
Mitchell Cole and Megan Barton
Hunter Nunnally and Ashton Sharp
Todd Woolwine and Taylor Wade
