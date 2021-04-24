Raiders score two in 7th to nip Cardinals
LUMBERTON – Cullen Flowers brought in the winning run for Lumberton in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Raiders to a 9-8 District 22-4A victory over the Bridge City Cardinals at Raider Field Saturday afternoon.
Flowers finished with three runs batted in for the Raiders (15-8-1, 5-6).
Kaleb Koch and Ryan Young had two hits apiece for the Raiders while Young added two RBI.
Sam Carpenter had two hits for the Cardinals (13-12-1, 5-5) while Draven Marlow brought in two of the Cardinal runs.
Bridge City will host WO-S Tuesday. Lumberton is off Tuesday and will visit WO-S Friday.
