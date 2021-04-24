First Presbyterian Church hires new Parish Minister

To The Leader

First Presbyterian Church is excited to announce that Rev. Bobby Daniel will be the new Parish Minister. Rev. Daniel’s first service to officiate will be May 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. A reception in his honor will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the Lutcher Memorial Building, 902 Green Avenue in Orange immediately following the service.

Rev. Daniel provided pulpit supply for First Presbyterian Church online services in January and February of 2021. He and his wife, Brigitte, are looking forward to being a part of the First Presbyterian Church Family and we are looking forward to having them.

Bobby was born and raised in New Iberia, LA and his Cajun heritage is as legit as his jambalaya-making skills. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, MS before earning his Master of Divinity from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. In the midst of seeking his educational goals he had the opportunity to serve as a summer missionary in Zimbabwe, Africa. It was while in training for that he met a young lady from Cincinnati at the Missionary Learning Center who was preparing for her summer of mission work in Uganda, Africa. Her name is Brigitte and they were married on Jan. 6, 1996.

He is the husband of one and the father of two. Regan was born in 1997, a lovely little surprise to discover on their first anniversary, and Caleb came along in 2001. Regan has her daddy wrapped around her little finger and works for the Horseman’s Association bank at Delta Downs in Vinton. Caleb has too much of his dad’s sense of humor and is a student at Louisiana Tech University studying Computer Information systems.

Together Bobby and Brigitte have been in Vinton, LA for nearly 12 years and served their previous congregation during that time. They are excited and thrilled about this new opportunity and ministry that God has opened the door to with their new First Presbyterian family.