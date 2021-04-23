Updated No. 3: Weather shifts around softball, baseball schedules

Due to the bad weather this evening and tonight, District 22-4A softball and baseball games have been shifted around.

The LC-M-Orangefield softball game to decide the 22-4A Championship will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Lady Bear Field.

The LC-M-Orangefield baseball game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibbens Field.

The WO-S-Silsbee baseball game has been moved to Saturday at noon at Anderson Park.

The WO-S-Silsbee softball game has been rescheduled to Monday at 6 p.m. in Silsbee.

The Bridge City-Lumberton softball game at Lumberton has moved to 6 p.m. Saturday while the BC-Lumberton baseball game at Lumberton has moved to noon Saturday.