April 23, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.22.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:42 am Friday, April 23, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 22, 2021:

  • Theft at the 1300 block of 9th Street
  • Domestic problem at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 1300 block of West Cypress Ave.
  • Shoplifting at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Found property at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street
  • Weapons offense at the 2000 block of Rio Grande Place
  • Assault at the 2000 block of International Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

