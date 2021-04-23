Orange Police Beat 4.22.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 22, 2021:
- Theft at the 1300 block of 9th Street
- Domestic problem at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at the 1300 block of West Cypress Ave.
- Shoplifting at the 500 block of Lutcher Drive
- Found property at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street
- Weapons offense at the 2000 block of Rio Grande Place
- Assault at the 2000 block of International Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
