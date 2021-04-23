COVID cases on the decline
COVID-19
Despite over 8,300 grand total cases of the coronavirus since March 2020, the numbers are not jumping as they were a year ago. Since April 6, two weeks ago, there are 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. Ober 150 were added to the recovered list. In the two week period, 195 were added to the grand total bringing it to 8,330.
