April 23, 2021

  • 73°

COVID cases on the decline

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:16 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

COVID-19

Despite over 8,300 grand total cases of the coronavirus since March 2020, the numbers are not jumping as they were a year ago. Since April 6, two weeks ago, there are 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Orange County. Ober 150 were added to the recovered list. In the two week period, 195 were added to the grand total bringing it to 8,330.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar