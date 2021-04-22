Early Voting Totals 4.22.21
Municipal Election
Early Voting Totals by location for the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election
Orange – 93
Expo – 4
Bridge City – 59
Vidor – 27
City of West Orange – 21
TOTAL IN PERSON- 204
Mail – 15
WO Mail – 0
TOTAL – 219
Military – 0
Out of Country – 0
GRAND TOTAL FOR DAY— 219
GRAND TOTAL TO DATE — 1625
You Might Like
Multiple Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County
At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers received a report of a multiple vehicle crash... read more