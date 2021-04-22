April 22, 2021

Early Voting Totals 4.22.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:42 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021

Municipal Election

Early Voting Totals by location for the May 1, 2021 Municipal Election

 

Orange – 93

Expo – 4

Bridge City – 59

Vidor – 27

City of West Orange – 21

TOTAL IN PERSON- 204

Mail – 15

WO Mail – 0

TOTAL – 219

Military – 0

Out of Country – 0

GRAND TOTAL FOR DAY— 219

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE — 1625

