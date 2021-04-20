Today is April 20

Lima Bean Appreciation Day

Lima Beans

The lima bean, also called butter bean, is a warm-season crop that is well-adapted to Louisiana’s climate. The large seeded types were developed in South America and received the name “lima” from the capital city of Peru. Lima beans are a nutritious vegetable – high in protein, calcium, phosphorus, iron, potassium and the vitamins thiamine and niacin.

In Louisiana, lima beans are planted in both the spring and fall. Spring crops are planted well after frost danger has passed. The soils should be 60°F or warmer. These conditions are found in mid- to late March in south Louisiana and mid- to late April in north Louisiana. Plantings can be made through mid-May in most of the state. Plantings made much later than this yield poorly because high temperatures interfere with pod set. Fall crops are planted beginning in early August in north Louisiana and through mid-August in south Louisiana.

You can choose either the bush or pole beans. Pole beans mature later but produce higher yields and produce for a longer period than bush types. For small gardens, consider pole types. They produce the largest yield per square foot and generally have fewer disease problems because of their tall form. Small seeded lima varieties called “butter beans” are best for the South.

Recommended pole lima beans include Florida Speckled, King of the Garden, Christmas or Willow Leaf. Good bush lima beans for Louisiana include Henderson Bush, Eastland, Jackson Wonder, Thorogreen, and Dixie Speckled Butterpea.

For more information https://www.lsuagcenter.com/~/media/system/2/2/8/c/228cc6f59333c2f88151653d10b855df/2309%20beans%20rev%200417pdf.pdf

Lima Beans with Shrimp and Andouille

Ingredients:

1 pound Camellia Brand Large Lima Beans

8 cups of water

1 onion, diced

2 stalks of celery, diced

1/2 pound andouille sausage (can substitute spicy smoked sausage or ham)

5 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon

3 bay leaves dried

1 pound small shrimp

Directions:

Add everything except the shrimp to a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Cover and cook for 1 hour and 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp and cook uncovered an additional 15 minutes. Serve over rice.

For more recipes visit https://www.camelliabrand.com/

National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day

Ingredients

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar, divided

4 slices DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple, ¼-inch thick

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup buttery spread

1 ripe DOLE Banana

2 egg whites

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

DOLE Berries, such as raspberries or blackberries

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine almond milk and cider vinegar, set aside for 5 minutes. Line bottom of 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper. Spray parchment with cooking spray. Sprinkle parchment with 3 tablespoons brown sugar and arrange pineapple slices on top. Set aside. Combine flours, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together, set aside. Cream buttery spread with remaining brown sugar until smooth. Add the banana and continue creaming until smooth. Add the egg whites and vanilla extract. Alternate adding flour mixture and almond milk mixture, scraping the mixing bowl as needed. Transfer the batter to the cake pan, spreading it evenly. Bake 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool for 20 minutes before flipping cake out onto a serving plate. Pull off the parchment paper. Place several berries into the center of each pineapple. Cool completely before serving.

For more recipes visit https://www.dole.com/en

Fibroid Awareness Week

The female body is a medical marvel. Not only does it have the capacity to operate and sustain its own life, but a woman’s body also can conceive and sustain the life of another.

Various hormones, organs and the reproductive system as a whole help set females apart from males. The complex cocktail that enables a woman to reproduce will continue to evolve as she ages, until the body comes to a point when it begins to shut reproduction down once and for all. Menopause represents the curtain call of reproduction. But prior to that happening, women may start to see the first signs that their childbearing days are coming to a close.

Perimenopause is the period of time that comes between the consistent menstruation and fertility of reproductive years and menopause. It often is a time of transition that can bring with it a variety of symptoms. Franciscan Health says perimenopause can be a hormonal roller coaster that tends to begin when a woman is in her forties. However, some women notice changes as early as their mid-thirties.

Estrogen and progesterone hormones are the key players in a woman’s reproductive cycle. As these hormones rise and fall unevenly, women often notice their menstrual periods become longer or shorter. Some menstrual cycles may occur in which ovaries do not release an egg at all. Some women also experience menopause-like symptoms, such as vaginal dryness, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and mood swings.

Many women know they’ve reached menopause when a period has not occurred for 12 months. But women may not be so certain when they are in perimenopause. Here’s how to identify that this transitional period has begun.

Periods begin to change. Menstrual periods might be heavy, light, long, or short. One of the most consistent characteristics of perimenopause is inconsistency, especially as it pertains to menstrual periods. Low-dose birth control pills may be able to keep women more regular.

Fibroids or heavier bleeding: WebMD says that periods can become heavy during perimenopause due to a drop in the hormone progesterone. The lining of the uterus becomes thicker before it is shed. Others experience growths in the uterus known as fibroids.

Hot flashes may start. Some women may experience flushing and sweating during the day or night. These flashes also may wake a person from sleep.

Mood changes: Mood swings, irritability or increased risk of depression can happen during perimenopause. These changes may stem from sleep disturbances or hormonal changes.

Changes in sexual function. The Mayo Clinic says that, during perimenopause, sexual arousal and desire may change. This can affect intimate relationships with partners.

Perimenopause is a transitional period when the body begins to adjust to fluctuating hormones as it draws closer to a cessation in menstruation and fertility.