Baytown Man Guilty of Cocaine Trafficking

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Baytown, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

Fernando Salcido, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith F. Giblin.

“The Eastern District of Texas is committed to attacking drug trafficking organizations at every level,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We will aggressively investigate and prosecute those who would try to harm our communities.”

According to information presented in court, from August 2018 through October 2019, Salcido was a member of a cocaine trafficking and money laundering operation. The investigation included the seizure of a 12-kilogram shipment of cocaine being sent to Salcido within the false compartments of a vehicle. Law enforcement also seized $54,100 in currency from a courier who had been transporting the proceeds at Salcido’s direction.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Salido on Oct. 7, 2020. Under federal statutes, Salido faces up to life in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson.