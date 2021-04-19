Burke, LC-M golf team rolling after Day One of Regionals

HUNTSVILE – The LC-M Bears golf team is off to a solid start in the 4A-Region III tournament as they hold an 11-stroke lead after day one at Raven Nest Golf Course. The Bears fired a team score of +48 to sit in 1st followed by Carthage (+59) and La Grange (+65). Jack Burke leads the Bears and the tournament after firing a 2-under/69. Senior Travis Love carded an 83, Wyatt Wozniak an 87, Timothy Weaver a 93, and Will Van Pelt a 93. The Orangefield Bobcats are in 13th place overall. Xander Parks opened with round of 78 and is in a tie for third. Reese Johnson fired a 94, Diego Baca a 103, Brayden Burgess a 116, and Drew Tran a 131. Round 2 will be Tuesday, April 20.

Team Standings (14 Team Field)

1 – LC-M (+48)

2 – Carthage (+59)

3 – La Grange (+65)

4 – Lake Belton (+68)

5 – Palestine (+70)

6 – Hamshire-Fannett (+73)

7 – Bellville (+77)

8 – Sealy (+86)

9 – Salado (+88)

10 – Madisonville (+90)

11 – Hardin-Jefferson (+92)

12 – China Spring (+97)

13 – Orangefield (+107)

14 – Smithville (+141)

Top 5 INDIVIDUAL LEADERS (83 Player Field)

1 – Jack Burke (LC-M) -2/69

2 – Ethan Wolfe (Carthage) +6/77

T3 – Xander Parks (Orangefield) +7/78

T3 – Sammy Weldon (Splendora) +7/78

T5 – Conner Colby (Lake Belton) +8/79

T5 – Matthew Deboisblanc (Madisonville) +8/78